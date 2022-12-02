President Biden to Visit Boston, Meet With Prince William Friday

President Biden is scheduled to visit Boston on Friday for a series of appearances and events, including a meeting with Prince William during the final day of the royals' trip to the Bay State.

President Biden is scheduled to land at Logan Airport at 2:15 p.m. Friday, and then head to the John F. Kennedy Library in Dorchester to meet with the Prince of Wales.

Prince William is having an appearance at the JFK Library Friday, to learn more about the Kennedy administration and its ties to Boston, as his Earthshot Prize honors climate innovators. The Earthshot Prize was inspired by Kennedy's Moonshot speech, which was all about pushing the limits by getting to the moon in the 1960s.

Biden is scheduled to meet with the Prince at around 2:50 p.m. From there, the President will head to a phone bank event for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Following that, Biden is scheduled to participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Biden is set to depart from Logan just before 7 p.m.