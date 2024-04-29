Florida

Dead infant found at Florida university campus

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release an investigation was launched to determine what happened

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A newborn infant was abandoned and found dead on a Florida university campus, police said Monday.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release an investigation was launched to determine what happened. The infant was found Sunday night at the University of Tampa, which is adjacent to downtown.

The university sent a text alert at 11:41 p.m. Sunday about the investigation, which centered on the McKay Hall dorm building area. That dorm houses about 160 students, according to the university website.

“There is no danger to the University community,” the alert said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us