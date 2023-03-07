Chocolate lovers! How do vegan Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and chocolate bars sound?

The Hershey Company will soon sell the plant-based milk chocolate confections - minus the milk. Instead, the chocolates are made with oats.

Hershey said some customers are looking for products they consider healthier or with fewer ingredients, including reduced sugar and plant-based options.

"Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers," Teal Liu, Brand Manager of Better For You, The Hershey Company said in a statement. "Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives."

However, ditching the dairy won't cut calories. While Hershey didn't release all of the nutritional facts, the 1.4-ounce package of plant-based Reese's Cups have 210 calories, according to The Associated Press. That's the same number of calories as a 1.5-ounce package of traditional Reese's Cups.

The plant-based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups will go on sale later this month. The second offering, called Hershey's Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.

The plant-based versions will cost more. Hershey wouldn't share details because it said retailers set final prices. But Rite Aid lists a 1.4-ounce package of two plant-based Reese's Cups at $2.49; that's about $1 more than consumers would pay for a regular package.