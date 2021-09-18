Photos: Rally Near Capitol to Support Jan. 6 Defendants in DC

Scores of demonstrators converged near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, to show their support for Jan. 6 defendants as thousands of law enforcement officers patrolled the area, vowing not to take any chances.
Demonstrators gather for the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021, in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. – Washington was on high alert for the rally with security forces better prepared to avoid a repeat of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. US Capitol police said they have no indication of a specific plot associated with the rally, but warned in a news conference there had been “some threats of violence,” with a counter-rally scheduled to take place nearby. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 18: Protest organizer Matt Braynard speaks to the crowd at the Justice for J6 demonstration outside the Capitol on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Counter-protester Tim Smith carries a ‘LOSER’ sign as he passes by supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plan ahead of the ‘Justice for J6’ rally near the U.S. Capitol September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protestors gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: People walk by the U.S. Capitol before the start of a ‘Justice for J6’ rally in support of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Protestors are expected to gather in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Police stand guard near the U.S. Capitol before the start of a ‘Justice for J6’ rally in support of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Protestors are expected to gather in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: An armored vehicle is parked on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol as supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol begin to arrive for the ‘Justice for J6’ rally near the U.S. Capitol September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protestors gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Police stand guard in front of the U.S. Capitol before the start of a ‘Justice for J6’ rally in support of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Protestors are expected to gather in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch inside the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol as supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol begin to arrive for the ‘Justice for J6’ rally on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protestors gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Counter-protester Tim Smith holds a ‘LOSER’ sign at the rally site where supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plan to attend the ‘Justice for J6’ rally near the U.S. Capitol September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protestors gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: A police protective helmet sits inside the security perimeter as supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol begin to arrive for the ‘Justice for J6’ rally near the U.S. Capitol September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protestors gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Law enforcement gather on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol as supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol begin to arrive for the ‘Justice for J6’ rally near the U.S. Capitol September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protestors gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Police stand in front of the U.S. Capitol before the start of a ‘Justice for J6’ rally in support of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Protestors are expected to gather in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Dan, a protestor who declined to give his last name, sits on a security barrier as supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol begin to arrive for the ‘Justice for J6’ rally near the U.S. Capitol September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protestors gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Authorities quickly moved in to break up an argument between opposing protesters, News4's Mark Segraves reported.
WASHINGTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 18: Police remove a counter-demonstrator at the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 2021 (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Police in riot gear provide security as demonstrators gather for the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021, in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. – Washington was on high alert for the rally with security forces better prepared to avoid a repeat of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. US Capitol police said they have no indication of a specific plot associated with the rally, but warned in a news conference there had been “some threats of violence,” with a counter-rally scheduled to take place nearby. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 18: Anti-fascist counter-protestors demonstrate near the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 2021, hosted by the Look Ahead America organization in support of those arrested during the January 6 insurrection (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 18: Demonstrators attend the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 2021, hosted by the Look Ahead America organization in support of those arrested during the January 6 insurrection (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 18: A counter-protestor demonstrates at the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 2021, hosted by the Look Ahead America organization in support of those arrested during the January 6 insurrection (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Police monitor the scene as supporters of those charged in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol attend the ‘Justice for J6’ rally near the U.S. Capitol September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protestors gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday to support over 600 people arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, USA – SEPTEMBER 18: Police remove a counter-demonstrator at the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 2021 (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A counter-protestor holds a sig as demonstrators gather for the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021, in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. – Washington was on high alert for the rally with security forces better prepared to avoid a repeat of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. US Capitol police said they have no indication of a specific plot associated with the rally, but warned in a news conference there had been “some threats of violence,” with a counter-rally scheduled to take place nearby. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)