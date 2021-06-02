Newton

Off Course: SUV Gets Stuck on Golf Course After Driver's Wrong Turn

An SUV ended up stuck on the Brae Burn County Club's golf course after the vehicle's operator made a wrong turn while following directions from the GPS app Waze, police said

By Kelly Garrity

An officer observers an SUV stuck on the grass at Brae Burn Country Club in Newton
Newton Police Department

It’s definitely not the kind of driving this golf course is used to.

A black SUV wound up stuck on the grass near the sixth hole at a country club in Newton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Newton Police Department.

The driver told officers he dropped off his friends around 2 a.m. and was making his way home using the GPS app Waze when he made a wide turn and got stuck on the green at Brae Burn Country Club, police said.

The country club and its golf course are bounded on three sides by a residential neighborhood and on one side by an MBTA Commuter Rail line.

Officers on the scene about 5 a.m. said the driver did not appear to be intoxicated, according to police. The vehicle was removed and a Brae Burn employee told the officers there was no damage to the course.

