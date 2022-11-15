NASA's Artemis I Mission: When and How to Watch the Rocket Launch

Nearly 50 years since the last human set foot on the moon, NASA is preparing for its big return.

Eventually, the series of Artemis missions will again send people to the moon -- this time as the first step of the space agency's ambitious ultimate goal of the next giant leap for humankind: sending the first astronauts to Mars.

Overnight, NASA will again attempt to launch the unmanned Artemis I test flight of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. Instead of humans or animals, as some space agencies did in decades past, three mannequins will be deployed on the mission.

Several previous attempts have been scrapped due to weather and technical issues.

The Artemis I mission itinerary is to travel to the moon, orbit it and return to Earth on December 11. The Orion craft is planned to splash down into the waters of the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California.

"With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon," NASA said in a statement.

When Is the Artemis I Launch?

NASA is preparing for a two-hour launch window that begins at 1:04 a.m. EST on Nov. 16, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

How Can You Watch From Home?

Our NBC and Telemundo teams will have live coverage on our websites and phone apps through which you can see the launch and all other details.

The event will also be streamed on NASA's YouTube account.