King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace announced Monday. The palace did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with or the stage.

Last month, Charles was hospitalized to treat an enlarged prostate. During his procedure, doctors noted "a separate issue of concern." Further diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer, the palace said.

Charles began treatment Monday for the cancer and will postpone public-facing duties for the time being.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," Buckingham Palace said. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The palace added that the king "has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He underwent treatment on Jan. 26 and was released three days later on Jan. 29.

The prostate is a small gland that surrounds the urethra — the tube that carries urine out of the body. An enlarged prostate can put pressure on the urethra and make it more difficult to urinate.

News of the king’s cancer diagnosis comes amid a flurry of royal medical news over the past month.

His daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, is recovering from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalized for about two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of York was diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during treatment for breast cancer. The melanoma was found after several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy.

The duchess, 64, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids. The former Sarah Ferguson, often called by her nickname, “Fergie,” has written a number of children’s books, as well as a historical romance for adults.