Kate Middleton and Prince William issue statement after her cancer news

Kate Middleton and Prince William are thanking their supporters amid a harrowing time.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement on their behalf March 23, one day after the Princess of Wales announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," read the statement, shared by outlets such as the BBC, which had filmed the Princess of Wales' announcement. "They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

In the video, filmed March 20 at Windsor and released March 22, Middleton broke her silence about her health amid growing speculation about her well-being during her ongoing hiatus from royal duties that began after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

"At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," the 42-year-old said. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

The Princess of Wales, who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with her husband, added, "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

She continued, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

Many of the prince and princess' family members, including King Charles III—who was recently diagnosed with cancer himself—and Queen Camilla, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle and the princes' uncle Charles Spencer—brother of their late mother Princess Diana, have publicly expressed their well-wishes to Kate. Read their messages below.

Shannen Doherty

"The Beverly Hills 90210" alum, who has herself been battling cancer for years, wrote on Instagram, "I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught you've been under while going through cancer."

Catherine Zeta-Jones

On March 22, 2024, Kensington Palace released a video of Kate Middleton revealing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was discovered after she had abdominal surgery in January.

"Wales and the World is with you HRH Princess of Wales," Zeta-Jones, who was born in Wales and was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by now-King Charles III in 2011, wrote on Instagram. "Love to you always."

Olivia Munn

"The Newsroom" alum, who revealed on March 13 she has been battling breast cancer, commented on Kensington Palace's Instagram video of Middleton, "thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best."

Angie Harmon

"We are praying for your full & complete recovery & for strength of mind, body & spirit for you & your entire family," the "Rizzoli & Isles" alum commented on Kensington Palace's video. "Thank you for your beautiful spirit & courage."

Lauren Sánchez

The media personality, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, commented on the post as well, writing, "Sending love."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," he said in a statement on X. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today."

He added, "I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Speaking at a press briefing following news of the Princess of Wales' health battle, she said their thoughts are with the princess "and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time," adding, "certainly we wish her a full recovery."

Kate Middleton has her family by her side. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too."

James Middleton

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," her brother wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood pic of the two, after she revealed her health diagnosis. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Charles Spencer

The ninth Earl Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana and Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle, wrote on Instagram, "Incredible poise and strength."

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and live in California, said in a statement to NBC News, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King, who shared his own cancer diagnosis in February, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

In fact, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the rep told NBC News, adding that both he and the Queen "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

"You are brave," President Joe Biden's wife wrote on X, "and we love you."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment," he wrote on X. "We’re all wishing her a swift recovery."

