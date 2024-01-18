Imagine getting a job at your local McDonald's only to realize your all-time favorite Eagles player is a semi-regular customer at your drive-thru window.

Well, that's what happened for a worker in Broomall who now has a great story to tell and a signed jersey from her Eagles idol Jason Kelce, as originally reported by TODAY.

Hundreds of cars come through the drive-thru at the McDonald's at Sproul Road and now Danielle Bonham is enjoying her celebrity moment.

Bonham is in her celebrity era because she has befriended her favorite Eagles player who first came to her window back in the summer.

"I started freaking out and hyperventilating and crying," she told NBC10.

As you would expect, Jason Kelce was super nice and down to earth with Bonham and the entire team at this McDonald's location.

"He's always really nice. We say 'Hey Mr. Kelce, can we take a picture?' He always says yes," general manager Rossano Casaccia said.

As Bonham tells us her "first autograph of his is on a McDonald's paper bag."

Kelce always orders the same thing and Bonham has his order memorized.

"Two sausage egg and cheese McMuffins and depending on the weather if it's cold out, he will get a large, hot black coffee and if it's warm, a large iced coffee," she said.

Once Bonham's boyfriend finally got her that Kelly green jersey that she always wanted, and knowing that Kelce might be retiring, she kept the jersey in a protective bag at McDonald's hoping that he would pull up to her window to sign it.

Which he did with a smile on Wednesday.

Bonham is a great Eagles fan and a smart lady, so when she had a chance to say something to Kelce, she did us a little favor when she told him he didn't have to retire yet.

She gave Kelce a couple of gifts for him and his wife, and while she's not sure if he's done playing she doesn't think he needs to be done with the Eagles.

"Maybe assistant coach Kelce? Who knows!" she said.

But, Bonham is holding out hope that her McMuffin man wants to keep playing.

"If you've got one more in you I'm all for it, let's go. And if not, I commend you for everything and wish you nothing but the best," she said.