In-N-Out Burger to ban employees from wearing masks in these 5 states

In-N-Out Burger is taking a hard line stand against COVID masks in five states -- Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Colorado -- telling employees they can no longer wear protective masks starting next month.

A customer, who works in a similar fast food environment, said workers probably welcome the ban.

“I do work in the kitchen in Chick-fil-A and it does get really hot to the point you’re wearing your mask and it’s like ‘oh no, I feel like I’m suffocating,’” said Evanny Velez of Salinas, Calif.

The company sent a memo to employees Monday that stated “starting August 14, workers in those five states can not wear masks … so associates can show smiles and encourage interactions with customers.”

"If I were to have some sort of analysis that showed me something different, that I should be more cautious, then maybe I would choose not to come into In-N-Out,” said Renee Berry of San Jose, Calif.

The only exceptions will be for verified medical conditions. In places where masks are state protected options, such as California, only N95 masks will be allowed.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF has a problem with all of this.

"I think to get a doctor's note before you wear a mask is against CDC guidelines," he said. "I'm really, really worried because it sets up a barrier and risk is a very personal issue. Thing change minute to minute, not only with COVID, but other respiratory viruses."

Some customers said they’re not overly concerned.

“Honestly I feel like it’s passed. It’s not like a state of emergency anymore. So yeah,” said Velez. “I’d rather see their faces now to be honest.”

The new policy in those other states is not too surprising. In-N-Out Burger made its corporate feelings known before when it refused to screen customers for vaccinations and that was in the midst of the pandemic.