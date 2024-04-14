How will Israel respond after Iran drone attack? US leaders urging restraint

Israel is vowing a response to this weekend’s unprecedented aerial attack from Iran.

Iran sent hundreds of missiles and drones towards Israel on Saturday in response to Israel’s bombing of an Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

As Israel weighs just how severe its answer will be, U.S. leaders are urging caution due to concerns about wider destabilization of the Middle East.

In the skies over Jerusalem, explosions could be heard and seen this weekend as the Iron Dome defense system shot down a drone attack from Iran, the country’s first-ever direct assault on Israel.

President Joe Biden is now urging restraint as Israel weighs its response to the unprecedented wave of more than 300 drones and missiles sent into its airspace.

Nearly all of the attacks were shot down by Israeli, U.S., and other allies’ forces, and no one was killed, but a seven-year-old girl hit by shrapnel is in critical condition.

President Biden met Sunday with members of the G7, pressing for a diplomatic solution.

“The president has been very clear, we don't seek a war with Iran, we're not looking for escalation,” said John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council. “We will continue to help Israel defend itself.”

President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. will not participate in any counter-offensive against Iran.

That was according to a senior administration official, who also told NBC News that the president urged Netanyahu not to retaliate since the Iranian attack appeared to have caused minimal casualties and damage.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the attack on Sunday.

“We always listen to our partners and allies; we are respectful of you,” said Herzog. “We are also always reviewing all our options, and as I said, we will do whatever it takes to protect and defend our people.”

In the wake of this weekend’s attack, some Republican lawmakers have accused the Biden Administration of emboldening Iran.

“This administration is failing to say there is a red line,” said Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. “There should be a red line.”

Iran has publicly declared the matter concluded, calling its attacks revenge for an airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 16 people.

Though no U.S. forces have been attacked, President Biden said America will remain vigilant to all threats.