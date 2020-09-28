Breonna Taylor

Kentucky AG Will Release Grand Jury Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case

The AG said that he would comply with a judge's order to release a recording of the grand jury's proceedings on Wednesday

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has agreed to release the recording of the grand jury's proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case after a member of the jury filed a motion Monday in Louisville to have the sealed transcripts and records released "so that the truth may prevail," NBC News reports.

"The Grand Jury is meant to be a secretive body. It's apparent that the public interest in this case isn't going to allow that to happen," Cameron said in a statement Monday night.

"As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the Grand Jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool," he said. "Despite these concerns, we will comply with the Judge's order to release the recording on Wednesday. The release of the recording will also address the legal complaint filed by an anonymous grand juror."

In the motion, which was filed in Jefferson County five days after the jury's decision was announced, the anonymous juror notes that Cameron made public statements that "attempted to make it very clear that the grand jury alone made the decision." It also asks that the jurors be allowed to speak about the case as a matter of public interest.

