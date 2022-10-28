A former Capitol Police officer who warned a Jan. 6 defendant about a post that said he was inside the Capitol building was found guilty on one count of felony obstruction of justice by a jury on Friday.

Michael Riley was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of obstruction of justice and resigned from the Capitol Police force shortly thereafter. At his trial this month, federal prosecutors argued that Riley "betrayed" his oath by sending Jan. 6 defendant Jacob Hiles a Facebook message, warning that the FBI and law enforcement were planning to charge everyone who entered the building.

“[I’]m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance,” Riley wrote in a message he later deleted after Hiles’ arrest. “Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.