Firefighters Rescue Residents From Rooftop of Burning West LA High-Rise Building

Firefighters in rescue helicopters hoisted more than a dozen people to safety Wednesday from the rooftop of a West Los Angeles high-rise building where thick smoke billowed from burning sixth-floor residences and at least one person scaled the side of the building to escape the flames.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the fire, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas told NBC4. Details about the individual were not immediately available.

Firefighters initially received reports of people jumping from windows and balconies of the 25-story residential building in the 11000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in the Brentwood area. They later confirmed no one jumped from the building, but video from a witness showed at least one person scaling the side of the Barrington Plaza complex as thick smoke poured from nearby windows.

Firefighters convinced that person not to jump, then rescued him from the ledge.

Eight people were injured, including a 3-month-old child. One person suffered critical injuries, according to the fire department. Most of the injuries involved smoke inhalation.

There were no reports of fatalities.

One resident said he was at the tower's pool when he noticed smoke coming from a residence. He ran to the lobby to inform the front desk, then accompanied a maintenance worker to the unit from where the fire apparently began.

"It was just a wall of black smoke," said resident Gavin Strauss, still wearing a towel and barefoot as he spoke with NBC4 on a sidewalk outside the building.

Firefighters placed an inflatable rescue cushion below the burning residences, but several people went to the rooftop of the building. LAFD and sheriff's department helicopters hovered above the rooftop in windy conditions, hoisting 15 people and at least two dogs to safety.

"We have rarely done rooftop evacuations," said Terrazas. "It's a valuable resource for our helicopters. They worked effectively. Very successful."

Some of the rescued victims were airlifted directly to the nearby VA Medical Center.

"I saw helicopters trying to save some lives on the rooftop," said witness Ken Sax. "It was a pretty wild, chaotic environment.

"There were people on the balconies, people on the top of the roof, there was fire burning from one side of the building."

Details about how the fire, which began at about 8:30 a.m., started were not immediately available. After most of the flames were knocked down, the smoke cleared to reveal that the exterior of several floors on at least two sides of the building were charred.

The fire was about three blocks east of a building that burned earlier Wednesday in Brentwood. In that fire, remodeling was taking place on three lower floors. A tent supporting scaffolding caught fire and the flames moved quickly through the building. Fifty occupants were safely evacuated.

"As that was winding down, our firefighters recognized that this was taking place," said LAFD Deputy Chief Armando Hogan.

In 2013, a fire at the same building injured five people. The blaze began in a unit on the 11th floo and sent thick smoke into the building's upper floors. An estimated 100 to 150 people were unable to return to their homes, and some were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Fire sprinklers were not required when the building was constructed in the early 1960s.