Eclipse, a Seattle Dog Who Learned to Take the Bus Alone, Dies

Eclipse, a dog who became famous for taking the bus by herself in Seattle, has died.

The official Twitter account of the King County Metro confirmed her death when they shared a photo of Eclipse in what appeared to be a dog park.

"Eclipse was a super sweet, world-famous, bus-riding dog and true Seattle icon," the account shared on Friday, Oct. 14. "You brought joy and happiness to everyone and showed us all that good dogs belong on the bus."

"Rest in peace, Eclipse," they added. "Thank you for bringing us so many smiles."

Eclipse's Facebook page also confirmed her death on Friday and said that she "passed in her sleep about 7 this morning," just two days after announcing that Eclipse had "cancerous tumors."

In 2015, Eclipse became a local celebrity when she was spotted taking the bus by herself to a nearby dog park.

Eclipse learned how to ride the D-Line all on her own when she took previous trips with her owner, Jeff Young.

Her first trip started when Young took too long to finish a cigarette by his Queen Anne apartment so Eclipse hopped aboard the bus before Young could join her.

The black Labrador-mastiff mix traveled all the way to Belltown with Young following closely behind. Since that day, she's made numerous trips to the park on her own and local bus drivers even started to recognize the pooch when she climbed aboard.

“People on the bus, now, they look for her,” Young told TODAY in 2015. “She really makes their day. ... If I show up without her, people are like, ‘Hi. Where’s Eclipse?’”

According to the NBC affiliate KIRO 7, Eclipse would even have her own bus pass attached to her collar.

“She gets along with everyone, and she smiles,” Young's girlfriend Lauren Campbell told TODAY in 2015. “It’s a really distinct smile, and it’s really cute.”

