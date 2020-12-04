texas

Dozens Rescued From Human Smuggling Operation, Houston Police Say

Police found about 30 people inside a home after a man running in the street yelled that he'd been kidnapped

Police rescue 26 human smuggling victims from a home in Houston, Texas.
Houston Police Department

More than two dozen people were rescued Thursday night from a Houston house where they were being held in a human smuggling operation, police said.

Officers discovered the people after a man running in the street yelled that he had been kidnapped and that others were being held at the home, according to police.

Officers forced entry into the home and found 29 men and one female, police Commander Jonathon Halliday told reporters at the scene. Most of those rescued reported being from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras or Cuba, he said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Virus Updates: Fauci Warns of Post-Holiday Peak; Gov't Vaccine Distribution Plans Unfinished

marijuana 3 hours ago

Congress Takes Up Historic Bill to Decriminalize Cannabis

"Most of the people said they were picked up in Brownsville between two days and a week ago and that they were being held there," Halliday said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

texasHouston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us