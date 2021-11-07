Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations at Multiple Ivy League Schools

Multiple university buildings were evacuated Sunday for reports of bomb threats on a series of Ivy League campuses, including Columbia, Cornell and Brown.

Text message alerts notified students at each of the campuses in the early afternoon hours to the possible threats and instructions to evacuate from a select number of campus buildings.

Columbia University confirmed it received bomb threats around 2:30 p.m. that triggered a campus-wide alert.

UPDATE: Following an investigation, today’s bomb threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupancy. We thank those individuals affected for their patience and cooperation in evacuating. https://t.co/fCuNEO885p — Columbia University (@Columbia) November 7, 2021

NYPD officers were seen patrolling the campus following the first reports of a possible threat. Police officers swept several buildings before declaring them safe.

Shortly before 5 p.m., school officials said the threats were not deemed credible and evacuated buildings were cleared for reentry.

The threats came two days after a Yale University evacuated a large portion of its campus over bomb threats made through a non-emergency line in New Haven. Police gave the all-clear roughly five hours later, around 7 p.m. Friday.

CornellALERT: Ithaca Campus Law enforcement is on site and investigating campus bomb threat. Security perimeter is in place. Continue to avoid central campus. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

Cornell University similarly confirmed reports of bomb threats to the campus on Sunday, tweeting an advisory to avoid central campus while officials investigate the threats.

A student at Cornell tweeted video of students evacuating Uris Library on campus.

ppl fleeing uris library after a series of unclear crime threats at #cornell pic.twitter.com/UaPn5pSPf7 — hunter simmons (@huntertsimmons) November 7, 2021

The Brown Daily Herald, the university's student-run paper, also tweeted about students receiving text alerts over a bomb threat.

The university released a statement just before 4:30 p.m. confirming evacuations due to a bomb threat made through a phone call.

BREAKING: Following a bomb threat on campus, Brown has evacuated all buildings on the Main Green. This follows threats at Yale, Cornell and Columbia. Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/zlLjcITvEW — Brown Daily Herald (@the_herald) November 7, 2021

Law enforcement officials have yet to link any of the threats.