‘Unprovoked and Unjustified': Biden, Western Leaders Denounce Russian Attack on Ukraine

In a statement Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with Ukraine as Russia launched what Biden described as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," with shelling reported in multiple Ukrainian cities.

Other western leaders are condemning Russia's actions on Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. "



"I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security"

"We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres

During an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday night, the U.N. Secretary-General implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease attacks on Ukraine.

“I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart. President Putin stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give this a chance. Too many people have already died.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

In a statement late Wednesday evening, Jens Stoltenberg said, "I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country."

"This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Ukrainian Ambassador at the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya

Ukraine’s ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.”

He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Wednesday night that if Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was not in a position to give a positive answer, he should relinquish the presidency of the Security Council, which Russia holds this month.

As Russian forces invade Ukraine, Ukrainian Representative to the U.N. Sergiy Kyslytsya spoke during an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday night to request that Russia’s Vasily Nebenzya, who is current President of the Security Council, recuse himself from the position.

The Ukrainian then asked for another emergency meeting of the Security Council, calling on the U.N. body “to stop the war because it’s too late to talk about de-escalation.”

Kyslytsya then asked if he should play the video of Putin announcing military operations being launched in Ukraine.

Nebenzia replied: “This isn’t called a war. This is called a special military operation in Donbas.”

US Lawmakers

Many members of Congress across the political spectrum have denounced Russia's actions around Ukraine in recent weeks, and upped their rhetoric Wednesday night.

House Intel Chair Adam Schiff: "There can be no certainty about what will come next, but no matter what the next days and weeks bring, the United States will stand with the people of Ukraine - now and always. ... This begins by moving swiftly beyond the significant sanctions already announced by the Biden administration to fully cutting off Russia’s leading financial institutions from the global economy and ending Europe’s dependence on Russian oil for good.”

Senate Foreign Committee Top Republican James Risch: “Today’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a premeditated and flagrant act of war. Despite committed efforts to find a diplomatic solution, Putin has violated the border of a sovereign country. No one should be surprised. ... The repercussions of this invasion will be painful and swift. The only way to avoid this reality is for Putin to reverse course, immediately.”

Senate Intel Chair Mark Warner: "For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people. ... President Biden has already imposed an initial tranche of sanctions, and it is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government."

Senate Intel Top Republican Marco Rubio, who has been tweeting all night, including: "Long range missile launches from #Russia are now underway They are headed towards various pre-selected military sites throughout #Ukraine.”

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee: “The United States fiercely condemns this violent action and stands strongly in support of Ukraine. ... We needed sanctions months ago to ward off exactly this type of action. Now that Putin has taken these steps we must implement strong, primary and secondary sanctions immediately."