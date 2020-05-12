Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery Was Struck Twice in Chest by Shotgun Blasts, Autopsy Shows

The report, from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensic division, says that Arbery also suffered a shotgun graze to his right wrist

Ahmaud Arbery
Getty Images; Family Handout

Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man who was killed after being followed by a white father and son in their pickup truck in February, died from two shotgun blasts to the chest, an autopsy released Monday shows, according to NBC News.

The report, from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensic division, says the wounds were in Arbery's upper and lower chest. He also suffered a shotgun graze to his right wrist.

The report says that Arbery died during a struggle for the gun. Police in Glynn County, where the fatal confrontation occurred on Feb. 23, have said that Travis McMichael, 34, fired the gun after he and his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, spotted Arbery in the unincorporated coastal community of Satilla Shores, south of Savannah.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 5 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Fauci to Warn Senate of Reopening Risks; United Changes Policy After Crowded Flights

airlines 18 mins ago

Boeing CEO Says Pandemic Could Force a Major Airline Out of Business

Arbery’s family has said that he was unarmed and out for a jog at the time of his death. Gregory McMichael told police he had spotted a suspect from break-ins in the area running down the street before pursuing him. The McMichaels also said that when they caught up with Arbery, he attacked Travis McMichael, who fired his weapon in self-defense.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Ahmaud ArberyGeorgia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us