A list of stores staying open (and closed) on July 4th in 2023

Let's give a shout out to the U.S. of yay.

After all, it's America's big birthday and she's blowing out 247 candles this year. That's one epic cake if we do say so ourselves.

Whatever plans you've got on the docket to celebrate Independence Day this year, you might may be wondering what's going to be open and closed on July Fourth.

It's a great question considering the Fourth of July is one of 11 federal holidays observed annually, along with New Year's, MLK's birthday, President's Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

And like the other federal holidays, banks and post offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

If you've got the day off from work, you might be celebrating by spending the day at the beach or taking the family out to dinner. Or perhaps you're in the mood for a bit of shopping. In which case, you might be curious to know which stores are open on the Fourth of July.

To help, we've rounded up a list of merchants staying open for business. Because who wants to spend the day tracking down store hours when there are so many other fun things to do on the Fourth of July? Exactly.

So, read on to find out if your favorites are open or not.

Retail stores open on the 4th of July

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Stores are open during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Ace Hardware: Stores are independently owned and operated. Opening and closings vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are independently owned and operated. Opening and closings vary by location. Find local hours here. Apple : Stores open at regular time with a majority closing early in observance of the holiday. Find local hours here.

: Stores open at regular time with a majority closing early in observance of the holiday. Find local hours here. Barnes & Noble: Stores are open on the Fourth of July, but customers are advised to check the website for holiday hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open on the Fourth of July, but customers are advised to check the website for holiday hours. Find local hours here. Belk: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Best Buy: Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here. Burlington : Stores open at regular time with many locations closing early. Find local hours here.

: Stores open at regular time with many locations closing early. Find local hours here. Dick's Sporting Goods : Stores open at their regular time and most locations close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores open at their regular time and most locations close at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Dillards: Stores are open with a majority closing at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with a majority closing at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree: Most stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Most stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Family Dollar: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Hobby Lobby : Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. HomeGoods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Homesense: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. IKEA: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. JOANN Fabric and Craft Store: Stores are open, but close early at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but close early at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. JCPenney: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Kohls : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Lowe’s: Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal hours. Find local hours here. Macy’s: Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find local hours here. Marshalls: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Michaels: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Menards : Stores open at their regular time with a majority closing at 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores open at their regular time with a majority closing at 8 p.m. Find local hours here. Nordstrom: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom Rack : Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Petco: Stores open at their regular time with a majority of locations closing by 7 or 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their regular time with a majority of locations closing by 7 or 8 p.m. Find local hours here. PetSmart: Stores open at 9 a.m. with select locations closing early at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at 9 a.m. with select locations closing early at 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Sephora: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Staples : Most stores are open with select locations closing early. Find local hours here.

: Most stores are open with select locations closing early. Find local hours here. The Home Depot: Stores open at normal time, then close early at 8 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at normal time, then close early at 8 p.m. Find local hours here. T.J. Maxx: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Ulta: Stores are open with a majority of locations closing early at 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores open on the 4th of July

ACME: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but the pharmacy will be closed. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but the pharmacy will be closed. Find local store hours here. Aldi : All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Big Y: Stores are open during normal business hours, but pharmacies are only open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours, but pharmacies are only open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find local store hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club : Stores are open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. Gas stations open at their normal time and will close at 7 p.m. Find local store hours here.

: Stores are open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. Gas stations open at their normal time and will close at 7 p.m. Find local store hours here. Central Market: Stores are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Food Lion: Stores are open with during normal business hours. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open with during normal business hours. Find local store hours here. Fresco y Más: Store locations are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

Store locations are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle: Stores are open during normal hours. The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal hours. The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Food: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Hannaford: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to call local stores for specific hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to call local stores for specific hours. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Harveys: Stores are open during regular hours, but in-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours, but in-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here. H-E-B: Stores are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores are open. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours.Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours.Find local hours here. Kroger: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Market District : Supermarkets are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Supermarkets are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here. Meijer: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here. Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Safeway : Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here. Save A Lot: Stores are open, but select locations may have abbreviated hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but select locations may have abbreviated hours. Find local hours here. Shaw’s : Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop: Stores are open during regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find local hours here. Target: Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s opens at its normal time, but stores will close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Trader Joe’s opens at its normal time, but stores will close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Tops Friendly Markets: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Walmart: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may be vary or be reduced by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may be vary or be reduced by location. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on the 4th of July

Casey’s : Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. CVS : A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here.

: A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here. Duane Reade : Stores are open with normal hours. Check local store hours here.

: Stores are open with normal hours. Check local store hours here. GetGo : Stores are open with normal business hours. Check local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours. Check local hours here. Kwik Shop: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here. Sprint: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on July 4th

Costco

