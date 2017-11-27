The logo of the ride sharing service Uber is seen in front of its headquarters on Aug. 26, 2016, in San Francisco, California.

A group of U.S. senators sent a letter to Uber's CEO on Monday saying the company's recently revealed data breach "merits further scrutiny," CNBC reported.

Hackers stole data from 57 million Uber drivers and users, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi revealed on Nov. 21. Uber paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach under wraps, and the company did not report the incident for more than a year.

"[T]he nature of the information currently acknowledged to have been compromised, together with the allegation that the company concealed the breach without notifying affected drivers and consumers, and prior privacy concerns at Uber, makes this a serious incident that merits further scrutiny," the senators wrote.