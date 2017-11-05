Up to 25 People Killed in Texas Church Shooting: Police

As many as 25 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a church in small Texas town outside of San Antonio on Sunday morning, police told NBC News.

A single gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, killing approximately 25 people, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett said.

The shooter was among the dead, Tackett said.

Carrie Matula, who was at a gas station about 50 yards away from the church, told MSNBC that she heard what sounded like "semi-automatic" gunfire erupt at about 11:30 a.m.

"It was rapid fire," Matula said. "It was just boom, boom, boom."

Frank Pomeroy, pastor of the First Baptist Church, and his wife Sherri were both out of town at the time of the shooting, Sherri Pomeroy told NBC News, but she said their 14-year-old daughter was inside the church.

President Donald Trump, who is in Asia, responded to the shooting on Twitter. "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas," Trump wrote. "The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

The mass shooting comes just 35 days after a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. It's also the 8th anniversary of the Fort Hood shooting, where a U.S. Army major killed 13 people and injured more 30 others in a mass shooting.

Law enforcement agents from the FBI and the ATF were heading to the scene in Sutherland Springs on Sunday, officials told NBC.

Sutherland Springs, a community of about 400 people, is about 20 miles southeast of San Antonio.

A woman who lives about 10 minutes away from Sutherland Springs in Floresville and was monitoring the chaos on a police scanner and in Facebook community groups, said that everyone knows everyone in the sparsely populated county.

"This is horrific for our tiny little tight-knit town," said Alena Berlanga. "Everybody's going to be affected and everybody knows someone who's affected," she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also responded to the shooting on Twitter Sunday, writing: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon."

Please check back on this developing story.