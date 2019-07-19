A limited-edition pop-up sneaker sale in Lower Manhattan Thursday that erupted in chaos prompted police to shut down the event.

Video from Citizen App showed a multitude of hundreds of people standing in line in hopes of getting their hands on a pair of the AriZona Iced Tea-themed Adidas sneakers.

The shoes, which featured designs similar to the renown cans from AriZona beverages, including the cherry blossoms motif, were selling for a mere 99 cents.

Such was the excitement and demand for the sneakers that two people were allegedly assaulted while waiting in line, according to police. That’s when the promotion was called off.

The canceled event prompted AriZona to issue a statement: “Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up. We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation."