'Large Explosion' Erupts at Ky. UPS Facility: Police

Officials in Kentucky say about a dozen people are receiving medical attention after "large explosion" at a UPS facility, but that the blast appears to be accidental.

Lexington fire department spokeswoman Jessica Bowman told news outlets that two people were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning and 10 more were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion," Lexington's fire department tweeted. "The building has been evacuated and everyone is accounted for. We will remain on the scene for several hours investigating and making sure the area is safe."

Bowman says the structural stability of the building, in the 200 block of Blue Sky Parkway, is being checked as part of an effort to determine what happened and how. The back of the building appears to be damaged.

Businesses near the site on Blue Sky Parkway reported a loud explosion shortly before 8 a.m. EDT in Kentucky's second-largest city. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and restricted access to the area.

The blast was felt inside other buildings.