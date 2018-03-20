Tabby Lost Since 2004 Returns to Owner 14 Years Later

An orange tabby lost during Hurricane Jeanne in 2004 was finally reunited with his owner 14 years later. Thomas Jr., or T2, showed up at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coasts two weeks ago. The human society then tracked down his owner, Perry Martin, after checking his microchip. (Published 14 minutes ago)

