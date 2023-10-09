49ers' rout of Cowboys features record Week 5 SNF audience

The San Francisco 49ers crushed the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. And they did so in front of a record audience.

San Francisco's 42-10 rout of Dallas at Levi's Stadium was the most-watched Week 5 "Sunday Night Football" game since the package debuted on NBC in 2006, NBC Sports Group announced on Monday.

The highly anticipated showdown, which aired on NBC and Peacock, averaged 26.1 million viewers. In addition to setting a Week 5 SNF record, it was also NBC's most-streamed Sunday NFL regular-season game ever with an average minute audience of 2.05 million viewers.

Viewership for Cowboys-49ers peaked at 29.6 million during the second quarter, before San Francisco broke the game open.

Only Lions-Chiefs in Week 1 (27.5 million) and Chiefs-Jets in Week 4 (26.7 million), both of which were NBC broadcasts, saw a higher total audience delivery average among all NFL games this season than the 26.1 million that Cowboys-49ers drew.

The San Francisco market, meanwhile, saw its largest share (percentage of homes with televisions in use tuned into the game) ever for a 49ers game on "Sunday Night Football" at 60 percent.

Thanks to Brock Purdy's four touchdown passes and San Francisco's suffocating defense, the 49ers completely outclassed the Cowboys in prime-time. At 5-0, San Francisco is one of only two remaining unbeaten teams along with the Philadelphia Eagles.