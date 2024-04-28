12 Pro-Palestinian protestors, including nine students, at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were arrested Saturday evening for defying orders to leave the area, according to a message from the university’s president obtained by News4.

The protestors created the encampment Friday in Jefferson Square in support of Gaza, continuing for several hours until “an invitation extended the encampment to the public to stay on campus, additional safety and security concerns emerged,” University of Mary Washington President Troy D. Paino said in part.

According to the letter, the university asked the organizers to take the tents down by 8:30 p.m. and complied. Videos shared on social media by Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) at UMV show protestors peacefully singing, dancing and chanting overnight Friday into Saturday.

“Emergency: UMW has banned the Palestine encampment at Jefferson Squad only 12 hours and demanded we leave by 8:30 despite approving it before so we need all hands on deck if you can get to Jefferson square now. into Saturday,” @YDSAUMW tweeted Friday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Washington Hilton to call for a ceasefire as guests arrived for the White House correspondents' dinner.

On Saturday afternoon, the tents were put back up against guidelines, the university said. Later in the evening, the protestors were told again to leave the area but 12 people remained and were arrested for trespassing, according to the university.

“During the day on Saturday, health and safety concerns began to emerge from the event as well as increased concerns for campus community members, as outside influence was further invited to campus to grow the encampment,” Paino said in part.

“We continue to call on @umwsga to represent the student body and their right to protest by releasing a statement demanding the lifting of the encampment ban as well as urging the administration not to implement disciplinary measures,” YDSA wrote on Instagram.

One of the arrested protestors, a member of the YDSA at UMW, took to social media after being released from Rappahannock Regional Jail.

“I was arrested for trespassing; standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine at universities across the county,” he said in the video.

He added that the university permitted them to protest in Jefferson Square and then revoked permission.

The school is in the middle of reading days and is a week out from exams, according to the university.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.