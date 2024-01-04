Your photos of nature

NBC 5 viewers are sharing photos of nature with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

9 photos
1/9
Daniel Formanowicz
horses and donkey in the fog
2/9
Shelli Kropp
A hawk in my crepe myrtle outside my dinning room window
3/9
Raymond Testa
A lonely pelican enjoys the morning light and fog of a reservoir in Royse City. Make 2024 a Golden Year! Ray Testa
Royse City, TX
4/9
brian heatly
Good evening NBC Team…. This little guy arrived on Xmas day and nests above the driveway every day!
5/9
Raymond Testa
Royse City, TX -I captured this photo this morning. 12/21/2023 Ray Testa
214-675-2200
ramasn@aol.com
6/9
Raymond Testa
Ray Testa
Royse City, TX
On one of my daily photo walks.
7/9
Ray Testa
A young buck was captured in Royse City, while on my morning photo walk.
8/9
A sweet morning visitor bringing us good luck for the New Year
9/9
