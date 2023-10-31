PHOTOS: Your 2023 Halloween costumes

Halloween is here and NBC 5 viewers are sharing their photos of their costumes.

19 photos
1/19
Taboada-Guzman Family
We kept being told by people to send our photo in to y’all because they thought our costume was great. Lol
2/19
Barbara Isbell
Here’s my Westie, Brodie, dressed for Halloween as “Harry Pawter” 😊. He’s a really good sport about wearing costumes, as long as lots of treats are involved.
Enjoy!
Barb Isbell (Hurst, TX)
3/19
Brittany Reno
Blake -12 months
4/19
Dale Henry
Our 3 sweet grandchildren Alex, Maddie and Nathaniel. Proud grandparents are Dale and Sarah Henry in North Richland Hills.
5/19
thien nguyen
Hiro vs. Sushi (maltese)
6/19
ALICE RIVAS
7/19
ALICE RIVAS
8/19
ALICE RIVAS
9/19
Tiffany Potts
When Halloween falls on the same night as the World Series. Henry upgraded from just a hotdog to a Ranger’s Boomstick. Go Rangers!
Tiffany Potts (Henry age 10)
10/19
Kristine Tanzillo
The executives of Texas Trust Credit Union joined in the Halloween fun dressing up at the 7 Dwarfs.
11/19
lisa arnesen
Dfw pugoween Pattimelts aka Taylor Petrie aka Travis
12/19
lisa arnesen
Dfw pugoween
Pattimelts aka Taylor
Petrie aka Travis
Shake it off
13/19
Stella Ballard
Halloween at dfw
14/19
Denise Diorio
My daughter, Allison is dressed up as “Descendants” on Halloween night.
15/19
Denise Diorio
This is a photo of two friends dressing up on Halloween night. “Sara” is dressed up as a waitress and her friend Amanda is dressed up as a little red devil.
16/19
Denise Diorio
This is a picture of my daughter, Amanda, all dressed up for Halloween.
17/19
JUANITA AYDLETTE
“Wakanda Forever” Happy Halloween
18/19
Phyllis Lopez
Chewie is a 2 year old Rescue.
19/19
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

Halloweenisee@nbcdfw.com

