Wylie Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting resident at an assisted living facility

Wylie Police said officers arrested a man from Kentucky accused of sexually assaulting a resident at an assisted living facility.

Police said on Nov. 28 around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to Garnett Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Facility located at 1420 McCreary Rd. after a visitor reportedly had sexually assaulted a resident.

According to Wylie Police, the victim's roommate's family installed a security camera in the room. The family said while reviewing the video, an unknown man was seen "engaging in some type of sexual act with the family member's roommate."

The family told police they were aware of the victim's lack of mental capacity and alerted staff.

Police said Garnett Hill contacted officers who identified the suspect as 58-year-old Dudley Hammond from Louisville, KY. He was visiting the facility.

The victim was moved from the facility by the family, according to the police department.

While investigating the allegations, the Wylie Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division told the facility to contact them if the suspect returned.

Detectives learned Hammond was expected at the facility on Dec. 4 and detectives set up surveillance. Officers took Hammond into custody at 11:04 a.m. for a warrant for Indecent Assault. Charges were then filed for Aggravated Sexual Assault.