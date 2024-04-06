Woman found shot to death on Colonial Avenue, Dallas Police investigating

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found shot to death at a home in a Dallas neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 4300 block of Colonial Avenue after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from being wounded by gunfire. First responders showed up at the home and tried to save the woman's life, but she ultimately died at the scene from her injuries.

The victim's name has not been revealed. The police department said they did not have any information about the suspect.

The deadly shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-4096.