Woman Fatally Shot by Security Guard Outside Dallas' XTC Cabaret, Police Say

Investigation into shooting outside strip club is ongoing, police say

A woman died after police say she was shot by a security guard outside XTC Cabaret in Dallas overnight Friday.

It's unclear what led to the shooting outside the club on North Stemmons Freeway. Police could only confirm a woman was shot at the location and was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Dallas police told NBC 5 Saturday night that a security guard was detained for questioning and that the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

It's not the first time shots have been fired near the club. Over the years Dallas Police have responded to several assaults and shootings outside the club.

DALLAS FIGHTS TO CLOSE STRIP CLUBS AT 2 A.M.

After police asked for help curbing overnight violence, the Dallas City Council in January voted unanimously to order all strip clubs and other adult businesses to close their doors between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and that all employees be at least 21 years of age instead of 18.

The ordinance change was to be effective immediately, however, the Association of Club Executives of Dallas, a trade organization that represents sexually oriented businesses, filed a motion for a temporary restraining order after the council vote. Judge Barbara Lynn denied the TRO, saying it wasn't needed since the ordinance would not be enforced until a preliminary hearing took place.

After Dallas city leaders pushed for the hearing ahead of Memorial Day weekend, our partners at the Dallas Morning News reported Lynn said police stats cited by the city in their argument were flawed and didn't accurately reflect the impact sex-based businesses have on Dallas crime and police and fire resources.

