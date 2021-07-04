Eagle Mountain Lake

Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained After Falling Into Eagle Mountain Lake

Eagle Mountain Lake
NBC 5 News

An 81-year-old woman is dead from injuries suffered when she fell into Eagle Mountain Lake as she stepped off a boat late Friday, officials say.

The incident happened late Friday when a pontoon boat was docking at Twin Points boat ramp in northwest Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant Regional Water District Police Department.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the woman stumbled when she stepped off the boat and fell into the lake. Witnesses jumped in and pulled her from the water, but paramedics were still called to the scene.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

potters house 5 hours ago

The Potter's House Celebrates 25 Years of Ministry, Service

Fort Worth 8 hours ago

Driver Crashes Truck Into Ditch Leaving 1 With Head Injury: Fort Worth Police

The woman was taken to an area hospital before she was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Nellie Strickland of Azle and concluded she died from injuries related to drowning.

This article tagged under:

Eagle Mountain Lake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us