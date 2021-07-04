Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained After Falling Into Eagle Mountain Lake

An 81-year-old woman is dead from injuries suffered when she fell into Eagle Mountain Lake as she stepped off a boat late Friday, officials say.

The incident happened late Friday when a pontoon boat was docking at Twin Points boat ramp in northwest Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant Regional Water District Police Department.

Police said the woman stumbled when she stepped off the boat and fell into the lake. Witnesses jumped in and pulled her from the water, but paramedics were still called to the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital before she was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Nellie Strickland of Azle and concluded she died from injuries related to drowning.