Dallas

Woman critically injured after being hit by Dallas officer's squad car, police say

The female pedestrian was running across the street when the police cruiser hit her, authorities said

By De'Anthony Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a Dallas Police officer's patrol vehicle while they were responding to a disturbance call on Monday evening.

It happened in the 8700 block of Elam Road around 7:07 p.m. near Crawford Memorial Park.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police said the investigation showed an officer in a marked squad car was traveling eastbound on the road and was responding to a call without lights and sirens activated.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was reportedly standing in the middle of the street when she ran in front of two cars trying to make a left turn onto Cedarcliff Drive. She then ran into the far-left lane where the officer was driving, and as a result, she was hit by the police cruiser.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
NBC 5

According to police, the officer pulled over and administered first aid to the hurt woman. She was taken to a local hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Frisco 4 hours ago

College football teammates rally around friend diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at 53

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

Laura Harris in Paris: Here are the North Texans we are watching 8/6

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back with NBC 5 for the latest details.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us