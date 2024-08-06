Woman critically injured after being hit by Dallas officer's squad car, police say

A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a Dallas Police officer's patrol vehicle while they were responding to a disturbance call on Monday evening.

It happened in the 8700 block of Elam Road around 7:07 p.m. near Crawford Memorial Park.

Police said the investigation showed an officer in a marked squad car was traveling eastbound on the road and was responding to a call without lights and sirens activated.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was reportedly standing in the middle of the street when she ran in front of two cars trying to make a left turn onto Cedarcliff Drive. She then ran into the far-left lane where the officer was driving, and as a result, she was hit by the police cruiser.

According to police, the officer pulled over and administered first aid to the hurt woman. She was taken to a local hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back with NBC 5 for the latest details.