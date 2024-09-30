Food & Drink

When is National Taco Day? Celebrate with these deals in DFW

Let's taco 'bout those National Taco Day Deals in DFW

By Lucy Ladis

Taco Tuesday is extra special this week because it's also National Taco Day!

National Taco Day has historically been on Oct. 4, but Taco Bell partnered with the National Day Calendar to move the holiday to always be the first Tuesday in October.

Whenever you choose to celebrate here are some deals in DFW to celebrate the holiday.

Taco Bell

For National Taco Day Rewards Members can get a taco for $1 every hour from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. See which tacos will be offered each hour here.

Velvet Taco

Why not celebrate National Taco Day all week long? Velvet Taco will have double points through Friday. Plus, daily deals will be announced on social media.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

All day on Taco Tuesday Fuzzy's will have $1.50 tacos.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana is celebrating National Taco Day on Oct. 1 with $1 bean and cheese tacos and $2 ground beef or shredded chicken tacos.

Chuy's

Chuy's is celebrating National Taco Day twice! On Tuesday and Friday, you can add a taco for $1 to any dine-in entrée.

El Pollo Loco

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, El Pollo Loco's Loco Rewards members can get any three chicken tacos for $5.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Celebrate National Taco Day on Tuesday by adding a crispy beef or chicken taco to your entrée for just $1.

El Chico

At the Rockwall location, you can add a taco to your entrée for just $2. The offer is good for dine-in and to-go orders on Oct. 1.

Tacos 4 Life

The taco chain is celebrating National Taco Day and the restaurant's 10-year anniversary with free tacos for a year! Loyalty members who check in through the Tacos 4 Life app at a location on Oct. 4 will automatically be entered to win, no purchase necessary.

