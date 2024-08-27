Student arrested at Fort Worth ISD campus after police found weapon

Arlington Heights High School, in Fort Worth ISD, sent out an email on Monday letting families know a weapon was found on campus.

The email from the Principal of the school stated that Fort Worth Police conducted a search of a student following reports of suspicious activity. Police found a weapon in the student's possession and the individual was immediately arrested. The email did not specify what weapon was found.

Fort Worth police are investigating the situation and assured the school there is no ongoing threat to the safety of the students and staff, the email said.

The Fort Worth ISD 2024-2025 Student Code of Conduct states that students are responsible for what they bring on campus and firearms and other illegal weapons are prohibited on campus and at school-sponsored activities.

Principal Dr. Justin Barrett reiterated in the email that safety is a top priority of the campus.