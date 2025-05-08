Pope Leo XIV: Robert Prevost is first American elected Catholic pontiff

Roman Catholic cardinals selected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope, the first time an American has been selected as pontiff.

Roman Catholic cardinals selected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope on Thursday, the first time an American has been selected as pontiff.

Prevost, 69, chose the papal name Leo XIV.

A Chicago native who spent much of his ministry in Peru, Prevost was chosen on the second day of the cardinals' conclave.

His election was announced by Cardinal Dominique Mamberti more than an hour after cardinals signaled his election with plumes of white smoke billowing from a chimney at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Pope Leo, who is a member of the Augustinian Order, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, where he addressed a large crowd gathered in the huge square below in both Italian and Spanish.

The prior pontiff, Pope Francis, died April 21 at age 88.

In recent Vatican conclaves, the new pope's name was announced between 25 minutes and 66 minutes after white smoke was seen above the Sistine Chapel. White smoke was seen at about 12:07 p.m. ET.

Pope Leo is the 267th Roman Catholic pontiff, the spiritual leader of more than 1 billion Catholics worldwide. Popes are considered successors to St. Peter, one of the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ.

Pope Leo in February tweeted a National Catholic Reporter article rebuking U.S. Vice President JD Vance — who is a convert to Catholicism. The article was headlined, "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others."

Before his election, Leo headed the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops, which advises the pope on appointments of bishops, who lead the world's Catholic dioceses.

Leo was made a cardinal in 2023.

He is a graduate of Villanova University in Philadelphia, the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.