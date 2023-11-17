Waxahachie resident wins $4 million Mega Millions prize

A Waxahachie resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $4 million, the Texas Lottery says.

The winning ticket came from the drawing on Oct. 27 and had a Megaplier applied. The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-32-43-57-70), but not the Mega Ball number (6). The Megaplier number was 4, quadrupling the $1 million prize amount to $4 million.

After taxes of about 37%, the winner should take home a little more than $2.5 million.

By choosing the Megaplier feature for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, or five times, winning as much as $5 million.

The ticket was purchased at Tiger Mart 41, located at 2100 Brown Street, in Waxahachie.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $267 million for Friday night's drawing. That comes with a cash value option of $122 million.