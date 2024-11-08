Local regulated water authorities sending notices about possible lead pipe service lines in North Texas

As a master plumber with more than 30 years of experience, Doug Dutton knows the dangers of lead in pipes.

“Any lead that we get rid of is definitely a plus for everybody,” master plumber Doug Dutton said.

He said lead pipes are most commonly found in homes built prior to 1960.

“Anything after 2014 is probably not an issue,” Dutton said. But most of the houses in this metroplex, you're going to see a lot of galvanized actually, from the city meter throughout the home.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Galvanized service lines can absorb lead contributing to lead in drinking water.

That's why the Environmental Protection Agency through the Lead and Copper Rule required all regulated water systems to track service lines and what they are made of.

“In our case in Fort Worth, we have no unknowns in our inventory, and we have no lead,” Fort Worth Water spokesperson Mary Gugliuzza said. “What we do have is service lines classified as galvanized, requiring replacement.”

Notices have been sent to those impacted.

“There's no reason to panic,” Gugliuzza said. “It doesn't necessarily mean lead is an issue in your home, but it means it may.”

The city is prepared to help people who received a notice determine if there is lead in their water with free lead testing.

If you decide you need to replace plumbing in your home Dutton recommends you do your homework.

“You don't need a 24-hour plumbing service to replumb your house,” Dutton said. “Your local plumber, call them, get three or four estimates, and see who you feel right about.”

Check with the local water authority for more information.

For Dallas click here.

For Denton click here.

For Fort Worth click here.