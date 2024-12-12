Hundreds gather for vigil honoring fallen Terrell police officer Jacob Candonoza

Loved ones and community members gathered Wednesday evening to honor the life of fallen Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza.

A procession was held earlier in the day as Candanoza’s body was transferred from Dallas to Terrell. Some people lined the streets along the way and watched on.

At Terrell Police Headquarters, flame passed from person to person. Hundreds of people had filled the parking lot to honor Candanoza’s life.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The crowd heard from city officials, friends and coworkers, and officer Jacob Candanoza’s father, David Candanoza. He told NBC 5 he was overwhelmed by the show of love and support. The turnout was just a glimpse into how impactful the loss has been for the surrounding community.

“I look out here and I see so many people. It’s just amazing the show of love that y’all have for my son. Unbelievable,” said David Candanoza.

Officer Candanoza’s father, overcome by emotion at times, shared what he remembered about the last time he saw his son.

“Just telling me he was happy, how he loved his job. He just loved y’all, you don’t even know,” he said.

His colleagues also shared memories, and what they believe Candanoza would like to be remembered for most. They say he was mostly proud of being a father and husband.

Tragedy brought everyone to one place Wednesday night. Terrell Chief of Police Arley Sansom vowed not to let the love and support end here but said his department would continue to watch after Officer Candanoza’s loved ones.

“We can never replace him. But know this. You are now our family, and we will love you with everything we have to give,” he said.

Candanoza’s father told us the pain will never go away, so he’s holding on to what he can, even expressing that we wished he could’ve let his flame burn a little longer.

“I was so surprised to see so many people and I had my candle here and I didn’t want to blow it out, I just wanted to keep it,” she said.

Candanoza’s cruiser remains here as a memorial. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 17TH in Rockwall.