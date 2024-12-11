Fallen Terrell officer's former band director remembers a ‘hard-working' teen

Officer Jacob Candanoza’s impact went beyond his career in law enforcement. Long before becoming a sworn peace officer, people knew Jacob Candanoza as a likable teenager in Midlothian. NBC 5 spoke to Candanoza’s high school band director Tuesday evening.

“I remember him really enjoying his time in the marching band, especially his time in the stands at the games with his friends,” said Larry Doran. “Jacob was funny, a hard-working young man in the trumpet section.”

Larry Doran was Candanoza’s band director at Midlothian High School. He wasn’t surprised to see Candanoza go into a career of service by first enlisting in the Marines.

“When he finished boot camp, I remember him coming out and visiting the band in his dress uniform and he looked great, and he was just so proud, and we were proud of him as well,” said Doran.

Then he was sworn in as Officer Candanoza with the Terrell Police Department. Doran said he’d heard the news of his former student’s death during a morning commute.

“We had an early band rehearsal at 7:00 a.m. and I heard his name come across the radio and I thought ‘Oh surely that’s not the same person,’” he said. “And when I got to school, I pulled the story up on my computer and saw his picture.”

In his 33 years teaching music, Doran said he’s become more mindful of keeping up with former students. This tragedy, he said, puts into perspective exactly why that is so important.

“Just a complete tragedy. Gut wrenching really. I’m heartbroken for his father, for his wife, his young daughter,” Doran said. He certainly understood service to others and lived that out of course.”

A vigil for Officer Candanoza is scheduled Wednesday evening at Terrell Police Headquarters at 6pm.