Veterans treated to special luncheon at high-end restaurant in Dallas

A Dallas restaurant known for its high-end steak dinners treated a special group of heroes to a 5-star experience for Veterans Day.

More than 50 military veterans were treated to a special lunch at Nick & Sam's Steakhouse on Friday to honor their years of service. All for free.

"Food is great -- that's one of the great things about our business, sitting down and enjoying a meal together, no matter where you're from,” said Chef John Kleifgen. “Some of these guys rely on each other so much for support through the years, for everything they have done for us, it's really great to provide that for them."

The event was partially organized by green beret veteran John Wayne Walding founder of veteran support organization Live To Give.

He says he wanted to find a way to connect military servicemen and women in a meaningful way, through food and conversation.

"So, what I hope veterans gain from leaving here is...first and foremost that their sacrifice was worth it. They go and sacrifice holidays, like myself, I sacrificed my right leg. We've had buddies that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Walding. “When we come back here just to have great Americans like Nick & Sam's say, ‘Come here, we'd love to give you a meal and say thank you.’ It's that mental validation."

Since 2020, LIve to Give has been partnering with local restaurants to host the luncheon each year.

"All of us veterans are carrying around guys that didn't make it out...or took their life after service or they're still struggling because of their service. So, it's heartwarming to know that the country, the community, and then Nick & Sam's, and this family, has the heart to show the appreciation,” said veteran Cody Dandars.

Nick & Sam's gifted the group a hearty meal and its famous 7-layer cake.