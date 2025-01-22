Uptick in fires across the Metroplex as severe cold grips the area

Across the Metroplex, cities have seen a surge in fires breaking out as the community faces severe cold temperatures.

Since Friday, Fort Worth firefighters say they’ve gone to nearly 120 calls for fires – in the same period in Dallas, fires have left two people dead.

Ronald Harding was at the Ridglea Square apartments in west Fort Worth on Sunday morning visiting family.

“All of a sudden somebody said I smell smoke, they ran out and they said get out, there’s a fire,” said Harding. “Flames were just jumping up, it was a sad thing.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Neighbors were evacuated as firefighters rushed to contain the flames. Investigators told NBC 5 they were still looking into the cause of the fire.

The incident was just one of a rash of fires gripping the Metroplex in recent days.

“So we have seen an uptick with this cold weather that’s taken a hold over North Texas,” said Craig Trojacek, public information officer with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Since January 17, Fort Worth Fire said the agency has responded to at least 118 emergency calls for fires, with nine of those considered “working fires” where an entire team has to fight the blaze.

Three people have been injured from the fires and seven displaced from their homes.

In the same period, Dallas Fire-Rescue said their agency has responded to 14 working fires.

On Monday, firefighters said a house fire on Boedeker Street killed two people, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s.

“It can affect your life,” said Trojacek. “Homes can burn down, somebody could get injured or worse.”

Firefighters told NBC 5 that one of the biggest drivers of cold-weather fires is people using unsafe methods to stay warm, like heating their homes with the stovetop – or putting space heaters close to flammable objects.

First responders said homeowners should have an expert inspect their fireplace and any other heating systems.

“We just want to make sure everybody’s safe in their own homes,” said Trojacek. “And that we don’t have to show up to your home if we can prevent that.”

Those who’ve seen these fires break out say in this frigid cold, people need to seek help – not turn to desperate measures.

“They do what they think they need to do to stay warm,” said Harding. “Sometimes it just gets out of control, they can’t handle them.”