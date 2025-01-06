University of North Texas

University of North Texas Basketball Coaches Show returns on Monday

By NBCDFW Staff

The University of North Texas is bringing back the Mean Green Basketball Coaches Show live from Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q in Denton on Monday.

According to UNT, head basketball coaches Jason Burton and Ross Hodge will be joined by two student-athlete guests on the hour-long show every Monday starting on Jan. 6 at noon and running through March 10.

The university said fans are encouraged to come to Rudy's, located at 520 I-35E in Denton, to watch the show and meet the coaches and athletes.

Those who can't attend the show in person can listen on the Mean Green Sports Network on The Varsity Network app, the university said.

The North Texas Mean Green men's basketball team played the Memphis Tigers on Sunday and will play Rice on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

University of North Texas
