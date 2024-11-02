Ukrainian dancers reflect on war ahead of opening night in North Texas

In North Texas, there’s an incredible story of resilience in the face of uncertainty and fear.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet National Tour has made its way to the metroplex, with Ukrainian dancers who’ve decided to take the stage as the war in their home country continues. NBC 5 was invited to take a look behind the scenes as they prepared for opening night.

In Fort Worth, the two main dancers for Snow Queen have committed countless hours to perfecting their performance. The World Premier took place at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center Friday night.

Marta Kalyandruk and Viktor Thomashek are professional dancers with more than two decades of experience combined. This performance felt special.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“I love to show my own character every time when I go out on stage. It’s very important to show yourself, how you feel,” said Kalyandruk.

They are Ukrainian dancers, traveling with the Grand Kyiv Ballet. And while they are here, in North Texas for a few nights doing what they love, they can’t help but think of what’s happening in their home country. They said this is a display of resilience and solidarity.

“We fight on our terms,” she said. “Because it’s very important to show all people in the world what is Ukrainian ballet.”

In February of 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, escalating a war that had started eight years earlier. Tomashek recalls being on tour not long after the invasion.

“I remember this feeling so strange like a very bad dream,” Thomashek said. “What’s happening? Where am I now, what’s happening? But when I go on stage, I left my bad things in my mind.”

They tell us they keep in touch with fellow dancers back home who are having a much different daily experience.

“It’s very terrible that war starts to be something normal for people in Ukraine,” said Kalyandruk. “They come for work. Every morning they do morning class, and it will be an alarm in Kyiv, and they should go to the shelter.”

Gran Kyiv Ballet was founded in 2014 by a principal dancer who’d lost his home at the beginning of the conflict. His vision lives on each time a dancer steps foot on stage.

“We are very thankful for this possibility that Gran Kyiv Ballet created this tour for dancers, and we can continue to show all the world our culture,” Kalyandruk.

Following Friday evening’s performance of Snow Queen, the Grand Kyiv Ballet will perform The Nutcracker for one night only Saturday evening at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center.

Click here for more information on the Grand Kyiv Ballet.