TxDOT Launches ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets' Campaign to Reduce Drunken Driving During Holidays

Texas Department of Transportation is launching its statewide Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign in an effort to remind drivers to never get behind the wheel after drinking, either over the holidays or at any other time of the year.

This time of year means celebrating with family and friends, which should be a joyous time of year for everyone, sadly, the holiday season often turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking.

Something that can be easily prevented oftentimes leads to serious physical, emotional, and financial consequences and those consequences are sometimes fatal.

According to TxDOT, last year Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes occur during the holiday season, which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths were alcohol-related, with 98 people killed and 236 people seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.

Texas officials are encouraging the public to find alternative ways to ensure you make it to your destination safely if you decide to drink.

Designate a sober driver

Use a rideshare service,

Stay put

Call a friend or family member

"With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available."

TxDOT's Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will launch new PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, social media and at establishments such as bars, restaurants, and convenience stores statewide.

A series of events will also take place across the state with video testimonials, narrated by Texans that feature people sharing in their own words how they deal with the consequences of drunk driving-either as an offender or survivor. The videos plus tips on finding a sober ride can be found here.

The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.