Two men, 17 and 22, killed in McKinney shooting, police say

Police said this is an ongoing investigation

By NBCDFW Staff

McKinney Police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire near Chestnut Street and Colorado Street on Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the intersection at about 5:50 p.m. they found a 17-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to local hospitals and died of their injuries, according to a report from McKinney Police Department.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation. There is no suspect information available and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Robertson at mrobert3@mckinneytexas.org.

