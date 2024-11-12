More than two dozen DFW restaurants honored at first-ever Michelin Ceremony

It’s a first for Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants. The Michelin Guide Texas was released, highlighting the best dining experiences in the metroplex and beyond. To receive a coveted mention in its annual series of restaurant guides is an honor many restaurateurs strive for.

Only fifteen restaurants in the entire state received a single star. No one got two or three stars; highlighting just how exclusive the Michelin Guide is. NBC 5 was invited into one of those restaurants as the award ceremony took place Monday night.

Edward Goemans is a managing partner with restaurant group Travis Tree Hospitality. He said they’ve always known they had a good thing with Georgie in Dallas’ Knox Henderson area. Now, they’re in the spotlight for making Michelin’s ‘recommended restaurants’ list.

“It’s huge because Michelin is renowned around the world. When they give recognition to restaurants it means a great deal,” said Goemans.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

For the first time ever, Michelin released a Texas restaurant guide with several North Texas businesses on the list.

Award tiers range from 1 to 3 stars. There are also categories for recommendations, sustainability, and value.

Restaurants have no clue when they’re visited by anonymous reviewers, which takes months.

“The reviewers that do come, when they do go back and discuss the restaurant it really has to be a unanimous decision from all the reviewers that that restaurant deserves Michelin’s attention,” Goemans said.

To simply be in the conversation, he says, is a nod worth celebrating.

“It’s not easy running a restaurant, and restaurants are open seven days a week and our teams our in here all,” he said. “But to have the recognition of Michelin saying what you’re doing is at a level that deserves our attention, it validates us in so many ways.”

Across the state, more than 100 awards were received. Some 30 of those honored were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Click here for the full list from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.