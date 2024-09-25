Tickets on sale today for Santa's North Pole Express in Grapevine

Fall may have just begun here in North Texas, but the City of Grapevine is already looking toward Christmas.

Grapevine calls itself the "Christmas Capital of Texas" for a reason. It transforms into a winter wonderland every holiday season, bringing a little taste of the North Pole to North Texas.

Tickets to Santa's North Pole Express go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

According to the City of Grapevine, the Historic Cotton Belt District will be transformed into the Grapevine Christmas Village.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

When guests enter Santa’s North Pole Express, they will be immersed in North Pole lights. Santa’s Elves, Jingle and Twinkle, will greet visitors and let them in on the secret of the “We Believe” silver bells before embarking on the 45-minute excursion, City officials said.

The Santa’s North Pole Express ticket includes Christmas singalongs, special moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and their favorite Christmas treats: Mrs. Claus’ Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie and Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk in a souvenir memory mug.

Each ticket includes a single 4x6 photo with Santa at the General Store. Guests can schedule their sessions in advance or go after the excursion. Additional photos available for purchase.

Click here to learn more about Santa's North Pole Express or purchase tickets.