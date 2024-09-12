Three people were injured in a shooting inside a high-rise apartment building in Downtown Dallas Thursday afternoon, Dallas police say. There is no information from police on who pulled the trigger or if that person is at large.

Dallas police Lt. Tramese Jones gave a brief statement Thursday afternoon and confirmed officers were called to The Continental at Mercantile Place apartment building at 1801 Commerce Street at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Jones said three people had been shot and were hospitalized in unknown conditions. Jones said there was no information on the shooter and did not say whether anyone was in custody.

Jones said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and shared no other information about a motive or where the shooting took place.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were assigned the 911 call at 12:18 p.m. and dispatched multiple units, including five rescue units. DFR said that two of those units took patients to the hospital.

A resident who spoke with our partners at The Dallas Morning News said just after noon she heard gunshots in a nearby residence on the 8th floor. After hearing screaming, she said she hid in her closet and called 911.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed at least a dozen Dallas police cars, Dallas Fire-Rescue vehicles and at least three ambulances. Several police and fire officials were seen standing outside the building's entrance on Continental Street.

Traffic along Commerce was blocked off between Ervay and St. Paul streets.